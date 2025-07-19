Army refutes false claims of political transport support

The Bangladesh Army has strongly refuted recent claims circulating on social media alleging that the military provided buses to transport for members of a political party for its programme.

Terming the post “completely false, misleading, and ill-intentioned,” the Army clarified that it is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the force.

According to an ISPR release, the army occasionally hires private buses to facilitate the transportation of students from army-run educational institutions. In some instances, these hired buses may temporarily carry signage or stickers bearing the words "Bangladesh Army" or the army logo.