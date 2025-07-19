Army refutes false claims of political transport support
The Bangladesh Army has strongly refuted recent claims circulating on social media alleging that the military provided buses to transport for members of a political party for its programme.
Terming the post “completely false, misleading, and ill-intentioned,” the Army clarified that it is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the force.
According to an ISPR release, the army occasionally hires private buses to facilitate the transportation of students from army-run educational institutions. In some instances, these hired buses may temporarily carry signage or stickers bearing the words "Bangladesh Army" or the army logo.
However, it noted that certain buses continue to display the army’s name or insignia even after their contracts with the military have ended. This is done illegally by transport operators seeking to gain undue advantage on the roads.
The Army said such acts are unauthorised and violate legal protocols. It further alleged that a vested quarter is intentionally trying to drag the military into controversy.
The Bangladesh Army urged the public not to be misled by misinformation and to refrain from sharing unverified content.
Reaffirming its commitment to the Constitution, national security, and professionalism, the army emphasised its apolitical stance and dedication to serving the country with integrity.