Primary school assistant teachers to begin full-day work abstention Monday

Assistant teachers of government primary schools will go on full-day work abstention from tomorrow, Monday, to press for their three-point demands, including setting their initial salary scale at grade 11 of national pay scale.

The Primary Assistant Teachers Association Unity Council has stated that the programme will continue until their demands are met, as today marks the end of their previously declared half-day work abstention.

The assistant teachers will move to full-day abstention as per their earlier announcement as their demands remain unheeded.

The announcement was made in a press release signed by Mohammad Shamsuddin, the Convener of the Council and president of the Bangladesh Primary School Assistant Teachers' Association.