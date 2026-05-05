Local govt polls likely to begin by year-end: Zahed
Information and Broadcasting Adviser to the Prime Minister, Zahed Ur Rahman, has said that local government elections in the country may begin at the end of this year.
“Once the electoral process starts, it may take 10 months to a maximum of one year to complete all phases,” he said.
He made the remarks today, Tuesday, at a weekly press briefing held at the conference room of the Press Information Department at the Secretariat here.
At the briefing, the adviser also outlined the progress and achievements of various ministries alongside the issue of local government elections.
Regarding the elections, Rahman said, “The government is actively considering holding local government elections. Preparations are underway by the Ministry of Local Government.”
Responding to a question about cut power of the upazila parishad, he said that the government has not taken any decision to curtail the powers of upazila parishads.
“Legally, a member of parliament serves as an adviser to the upazila parishad. Therefore, providing office space for MPs at the parishad should not be seen as diminishing its authority,” he said.
The adviser also noted that work is ongoing to rationalise bus routes in Dhaka to restore discipline in public transport, in line with the government’s election manifesto.
He said this initiative would help bring order to the city’s traffic system once implemented.
Rahman further said that the government has decided to waive import duties on special electric school buses for students.
Additionally, free Wi-Fi services have been introduced at five airports and four railway stations, he continued.
The adviser also said that farmers affected by floods in haor areas are being provided financial assistance of Tk 7,500 per family.
Approval has also been given to procure 1.30 crore litres of palm oil and 2,000 metric tons of lentils for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), he informed.
He added that data of 844 martyrs and 14,369 fighters of the July mass uprising have been included in the MIS database.
Families of martyrs are being given savings certificates worth Tk 3 million (30 lakh) and a monthly allowance of Tk 20,000, he said, adding that moreover, 152 injured fighters have been sent abroad for advanced treatment.
Principal Information Officer Syed Abdal Ahmed, along with other senior officials, was present at the briefing.