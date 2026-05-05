Local govt polls likely to begin by year-end: Zahed

Information and Broadcasting Adviser to the Prime Minister, Zahed Ur Rahman, has said that local government elections in the country may begin at the end of this year.

“Once the electoral process starts, it may take 10 months to a maximum of one year to complete all phases,” he said.

He made the remarks today, Tuesday, at a weekly press briefing held at the conference room of the Press Information Department at the Secretariat here.

At the briefing, the adviser also outlined the progress and achievements of various ministries alongside the issue of local government elections.

Regarding the elections, Rahman said, “The government is actively considering holding local government elections. Preparations are underway by the Ministry of Local Government.”