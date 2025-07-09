Beijing seeks to fast-track investment treaty with Dhaka, no matter who leads!

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Wednesday said no matter who leads Bangladesh, China will continue to increase trade and investment in the country, supporting its sustainable development and the improvement of people's livelihoods.

Speaking at a seminar in the capital, he said a sound investment environment requires institutional safeguards and hoped that Bangladesh will work with China towards the same direction to expedite the launch of negotiations on upgrading the Bangladesh-China bilateral investment treaty and Free Trade Agreement (FTI) between the two countries.

He said these efforts will help further bolster the confidence and determination of Chinese enterprises to invest in Bangladesh.

“We sincerely hope that our Bangladeshi friends will take it seriously and act promptly,” said Ambassador Yao while speaking at the seminar.