Bangladesh

BM Container Depot fire: Eight bodies identified through DNA test

Prothom Alo English Desk
The fire at BM container depot
The fire at BM container depotProthom Alo file photo

DNA tests have confirmed the identities of eight bodies burnt to death in last month’s deadly blasts and fire at BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakundu, police said on Thursday as reported by UNB.

The victims were identified as Akter Hossain, Abul Hashem, Monir Hossain, Babul Mia, Sakib, Md Rasel, Md Shahjahan, and Abdus Sobhan Prakash Abdur Rahman, said Alauddin Talukder, assistant sub-inspector at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost.

He said the relatives of the eight victims have been asked to receive the bodies from the hospital.

The eight were among the 22 bodies whose identities remained unknown since the fire disaster on 4 June.

The DNA samples collection booth has been set up in front of the emergency department of CMCH next to the help cell of the district administration in collaboration with Chattogram district police.

Earlier, 29 bodies were handed over to their respective families and relatives. Among 51 of the unfortunate fire victims, 37 have been identified so far.

The list of victims included 10 firefighters. Over 200 people were injured in the fire.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment