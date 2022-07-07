BM Container Depot fire: Eight bodies identified through DNA test

He said the relatives of the eight victims have been asked to receive the bodies from the hospital.
The eight were among the 22 bodies whose identities remained unknown since the fire disaster on 4 June.
The DNA samples collection booth has been set up in front of the emergency department of CMCH next to the help cell of the district administration in collaboration with Chattogram district police.
Earlier, 29 bodies were handed over to their respective families and relatives. Among 51 of the unfortunate fire victims, 37 have been identified so far.
The list of victims included 10 firefighters. Over 200 people were injured in the fire.