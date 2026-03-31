Petrol pump owners demand strengthened security at filling stations

The organisation of petrol pump owners, Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association, has demanded stronger security at petrol pumps across the country, increased government monitoring, and initiatives to prevent disorder.

The organisation said there is no permanent shortage of fuel. Therefore, everyone should face the situation with patience instead of panic buying or collecting excess fuel.

In the context of temporary pressure on fuel supply and panic among consumers, the organisation’s convener, Syed Sajjadul Karim Kabul, made these demands at a press conference held today Tuesday at the association’s office in Moghbazar in the capital.

A war is ongoing between Iran and the United States–Israel alliance. This month-long conflict has spread across the Middle East. As fuel supply has been disrupted, an unprecedented global energy crisis has emerged, the impact of which has become evident in Bangladesh as well.