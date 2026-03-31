Petrol pump owners demand strengthened security at filling stations
The organisation of petrol pump owners, Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association, has demanded stronger security at petrol pumps across the country, increased government monitoring, and initiatives to prevent disorder.
The organisation said there is no permanent shortage of fuel. Therefore, everyone should face the situation with patience instead of panic buying or collecting excess fuel.
In the context of temporary pressure on fuel supply and panic among consumers, the organisation’s convener, Syed Sajjadul Karim Kabul, made these demands at a press conference held today Tuesday at the association’s office in Moghbazar in the capital.
A war is ongoing between Iran and the United States–Israel alliance. This month-long conflict has spread across the Middle East. As fuel supply has been disrupted, an unprecedented global energy crisis has emerged, the impact of which has become evident in Bangladesh as well.
Long queues of motorcycles and other vehicles at various filling stations are not decreasing. In some places, the sale of octane has been halted after reserves ran out. Drivers are having to return after waiting for hours without getting fuel. River transport has also declined due to the diesel shortage.
Syed Sajjadul Karim said that petrol pumps in the country have been regularly supplying fuel at government-fixed prices. Although owners and employees are performing their duties from morning till night, incidents of attacks on pumps, harassment, and abuse of workers have occurred in various places, which is concerning.
The organisation stated that due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and instability in the international market, the government has introduced a rationing system for fuel supply. However, this is a temporary measure. According to the government, there is sufficient fuel stock in the country and efforts are ongoing to control the situation.
Unnecessary panic buying or excessive fuel collection could further worsen the situation. It may create an artificial crisis and deprive many people of necessary fuel, the press conference noted.
The conference also stated that personal hoarding of fuel or creating disorder is dangerous and increases the risk of accidents. Instead, the crisis can be addressed through mutual cooperation and restraint.
The organisation urged people not to pay attention to rumors spread on social media and to collect fuel from pumps according to the prescribed rules. It also called for maintaining discipline at pumps and cooperating with employees.
At the press conference, an eight-point proposal on security and management at pumps was presented.
The organisation said that although there is a proposal to limit petrol and octane supply at night to maintain discipline, diesel supply will continue so that public transport is not disrupted.
Responding to a question about allegations of artificial shortages, the organisation’s convener said that strict action should be taken against any pump that intentionally stops fuel supply, including cancellation of dealership if necessary.
Sajjadul Karim said there are technical reasons for keeping some fuel in tanks and stopping supply—if the tank becomes completely empty, an “airlock” is created, which takes time to restart operations. Regarding illegal fuel sales, he claimed that in many cases motorcyclists fill their tanks and then sell the fuel outside at higher prices. However, if irregularities are proven, the organisation itself will take action and assist the government.
Member secretary Mir Ahsan Uddin and joint convener Mizanur Rahman Ratan, among other leaders, were also present at the press conference.