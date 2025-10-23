China wants to import Bangladeshi jackfruit, guava: Envoy
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today said China is working actively to open its market for Bangladeshi agricultural products such as jackfruit and guava, following the successful entry of fresh Bangladeshi mangoes earlier this year.
"More and more Bangladeshi quality agricultural products are entering the Chinese market. In May this year, the first consignment of fresh Bangladeshi mangoes was successfully exported to China, and we are now working to provide access for jackfruit and guava," the ambassador said.
He made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Bangladesh-China Green Textile Expo 2025 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.
Highlighting the deepening trade and investment ties between the two countries, Yao Wen said China has remained Bangladesh's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, with bilateral trade exceeding US$24 billion.
Since August last year, over 20 Chinese companies have signed investment agreements in Bangladesh with a combined value of nearly US$800 million, he added.
He said China has granted zero-tariff treatment to 100 per cent of Bangladeshi taxable products until 2028, reflecting Beijing's firm commitment to shared prosperity and sustainable development.
"China-Bangladesh cooperation is not a zero-sum game but a path toward mutual benefit and improving people's livelihoods," he said.
Referring to the theme of the expo - Green Textile - the ambassador said the event marks a new milestone in bilateral economic cooperation.
"China is ready to work with Bangladesh to promote green transformation in the textile industry, support the introduction of energy-efficient technologies and eco-friendly materials, and enhance Bangladesh's competitiveness in the global supply chain," he said.
Ambassador Yao also stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration in textile machinery, digital printing, and smart manufacturing to build a sustainable green industrial chain.
The envoy termed 2025 a significant year as it marks the 50th anniversary of China-Bangladesh diplomatic relations, noting that the friendship between the two nations has always been guided by win-win cooperation.
He also referred to President Xi Jinping's Global Governance Initiative (GGI), which upholds sovereign equality, international law, multilateralism, and people-centered development, values that China believes align with global efforts toward fairer, more inclusive growth.
Organised by Savor International Limited, the three-day expo is co-organised by the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB), with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Shanghai Climate Week as strategic partners.
BGMEA Vice-President (Finance) Mizanur Rahman, BTMC Chairman Brigadier General S M Zahid Hasan, BCCCI President Md Khorshed Alam, CEAB President Han Kun, and other dignitaries were present at the opening ceremony.