China wants to import Bangladeshi jackfruit, guava: Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today said China is working actively to open its market for Bangladeshi agricultural products such as jackfruit and guava, following the successful entry of fresh Bangladeshi mangoes earlier this year.

"More and more Bangladeshi quality agricultural products are entering the Chinese market. In May this year, the first consignment of fresh Bangladeshi mangoes was successfully exported to China, and we are now working to provide access for jackfruit and guava," the ambassador said.

He made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Bangladesh-China Green Textile Expo 2025 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.