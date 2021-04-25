BNP chairperson’s adviser Ziaur Rahman Khan dies of Covid

BNP Chairperson’s advisory council member and former member of parliament (MP) barrister Zaiur Rahman Khan died of coronavirus on Saturday night. He was 75.

Khan, also a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, breathed his last around 10:00pm at Impulse Hospital in the capital, said BNP assistant organising secretary Abdus Salam Azad.

Khan was elected MP from Dhaka-20 four times with BNP’s ticket.

His father Ataur Rahman Khan was the chief minister of East Pakistan from September 1956 to 1958 until the promulgation of martial law.

Ataur Rahman Khan was also the prime minister of Bangladesh from 30 March, 1984 to 1 January, 1985 during the rule of HM Ershad.

Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep shock at his death.