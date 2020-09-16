BNP-Jamaat men in journalism try to embarrass govt: State minister

Criticising newspersons for a report on government officials’ proposed foreign tour to learn how to cook ‘khichuri’ under a mid-day meal programme for primary students, state minister of primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossain on Wednesday this is not an issue to raise a hue and cry.

“This cannot be an issue to raise a hue and cry. The positive results of any work come from experiences. I also went to Kerala, India to learn about the food management of school children,” he said.

The state minister came up with the remarks while talking to newspersons at the secretariat on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.