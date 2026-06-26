Govt awaits UAE response regarding Benazir Ahmed’s repatriation: Home Minister

Bangladesh is awaiting the decision of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government regarding the return of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, who was recently arrested in Dubai, said the Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Friday (26 June).

“Bangladesh government has already sent all the necessary documents. We have not yet received any response from the UAE government. We hope to hear from them soon,” the minister said.

The Home Minister made these remarks while speaking to reporters after a discussion and award-giving ceremony marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2026 at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Friday morning. The programme was organised by the Department of Narcotics Control.

"We are now waiting for a response from the UAE government. As far as we know, he (Benazir Ahmed) remains in the custody of the federal police. I do not have any other information," the minister added.