Mahdi Amin, Saleh Shibly made PMO spokespersons

Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahdi Amin and Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly have been made spokespersons for disseminating and providing PMO related official information to the press, media, or any other platforms.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today, Sunday, issued a circular in this regard, saying that Mahdi Amin and AAM Saleh Shibly were made spokespersons of the office in accordance with Rule 28(4) of the Rules of Business, 1996.

The order will come into effect immediately, it said.