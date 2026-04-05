Mahdi Amin, Saleh Shibly made PMO spokespersons
Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahdi Amin and Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly have been made spokespersons for disseminating and providing PMO related official information to the press, media, or any other platforms.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today, Sunday, issued a circular in this regard, saying that Mahdi Amin and AAM Saleh Shibly were made spokespersons of the office in accordance with Rule 28(4) of the Rules of Business, 1996.
The order will come into effect immediately, it said.
With the rank of state minister, Mahdi Amin is serving as Prime Minister’s Adviser for the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, and Ministry of Labour and Employment.
He played a significant role in the BNP’s central election conduction committee formed ahead of the 13th parliament election and served as the spokesperson.
Mahdi Amin has contributed to the country’s education, training, employment, youth and women empowerment as well as various meetings, seminars, workshops, rallies and policy formulation in the country on inclusive development and state reforms based on the 31-point outline.
In 2014, he was appointed an adviser to Tarique Rahman, then Senior Vice Chairman of BNP. In 2024, Mahdi Amin was made a member of the BNP Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee.
Mahdi Amin, who is involved with socio-economic development policy initiatives in South Asia, has been working closely with the current Prime Minister for many years.
Besides, Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly served different media outlets, including UNB, Daily Manab Zamin, Banglabazar Patrika, and Channel i.
In 2004, he served as general secretary of the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU). In 1994, he served the Dhaka University Journalists’ Association (DUJA) as the general secretary.
Saleh Shibly also served as Press Secretary to Tarique Rahman during his tenure as Acting Chairman of BNP.
During the four-party alliance government, he served as First Secretary (Press) at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.
He has also been working closely with Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman for decades.