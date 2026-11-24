The EU Ambassador noted that in his view, the government’s measures to address the recent situation in Bangladesh have been proportionate to the circumstances, though multiple issues emerging simultaneously are complicating the situation.

Asked about the ongoing political violence in the country, Michael Miller underscored the boundary between peaceful expression and conflict, stating that while dissent may be voiced in a democratic society, there is a clear limit.

According to him, when actions become unlawful, disrupt public order and safety, and when individuals or organisations fail to avoid conflict—instead actively encouraging it—such conduct can under no circumstances be accepted.

Referring to the founding values of the European Union, the EU Ambassador remarked that any institution built on respect for the rule of law and human rights, including the EU, will say “yes” to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, but firmly “no” to incitement to conflict or hatred.

When asked whether recent clashes would impede EU operations, Michael Miller replied, they were currently witnessing various challenges in Bangladesh.

However, whenever they speak with government authorities, they convey a clear message that steps taken to manage the situation must be proportionate—and in his assessment, the measures taken to handle the situation (in curbing violence) had been proportionate.