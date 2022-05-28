Body of Abdul Gaffar Choudhury brought to Dhaka

His body will be kept at Central Shaheed Minar from 1:00pm to 3:00pm for the government to give a guard of honour and the people to pay their last tributes.
His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Dhaka University Central Mosque at 3.30pm and then the body will be taken to the National Press Club for the journalists to pay homage at 4:00pm.
Gaffar Chowdhury will be buried at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur at 5.30pm.
Gaffar Chowdhury went to London in 1974 for his wife’s treatment, thanks to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
On 19 May, the veteran writer died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in London. He was 88.
The Bangladeshi-British community and other admirers paid their last respects to Gaffar Chowdhury -- best known for writing the lyrics of “Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano” -- following his first Namaz-e-Janaza held at London’s Brick Lane mosque the next day.