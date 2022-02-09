Bangladesh

Book fair begins 15 Feb, time may be extended considering Covid situation

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela 2022 will begin on 15 February and continue until 28 February.

The extension will be considered depending on the decrease of the Covid-19 infections.

The fair will remain open from 2:00pm to 9:00pm daily. Visitors will be allowed to enter the venue until 8:30pm. However, the fair will begin at 11:00am on the weekend -- Friday and Saturday – and other government holidays from 8:00am on 21 February. The fair will be closed on scheduled time everyday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid said this while speaking as the chief guest of the third meeting of the management committee of Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela 2022 at Kobi Shamsur Rahman Seminar Room of Bangla Academy in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The state minister said attractive child corner would be set up at the book fair this year. Taskforce would remain vigilant so that no one can sell pirated books.

Advertisement

Necessary measures would be taken by cultural affairs ministry and Bangla Academy so that publishers do not face loss due to Covid-19, he added.

Bangla Academy director general poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, Bangla Academy secretary (joint secretary) AHM Lokman, Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela 2022 managing committee member secretary and director of Bangla Academy Jalal Ahmed and managing committee member Mohammad Kaikobad, among others, spoke at the meeting.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement