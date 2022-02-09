Book fair begins 15 Feb, time may be extended considering Covid situation

The Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela 2022 will begin on 15 February and continue until 28 February.

The extension will be considered depending on the decrease of the Covid-19 infections.

The fair will remain open from 2:00pm to 9:00pm daily. Visitors will be allowed to enter the venue until 8:30pm. However, the fair will begin at 11:00am on the weekend -- Friday and Saturday – and other government holidays from 8:00am on 21 February. The fair will be closed on scheduled time everyday.