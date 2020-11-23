Books to be changed, exams to be dropped

Exams and evaluation

According to the proposed curriculum, there will be no school exams before Class 3. There will be a regular assessment in the educational institutions. In Class 3 and 4, the ongoing evaluation will be 70 per cent and the remaining 30 per cent will be the annual exam. In Class 6, the ongoing evaluation will be 60 per cent and 40 per cent will be the annual exam. In Class 9 and Class 10 this will be 50 per cent ongoing and 50 per cent annual exam.

The public exam will be held in Class 10 and the SSC exam will be based only on the syllabus of Class 10. In SSC, the exam will be held on 5 subjects of the 10 subjects of Class 10. These will be Bangla, English, math, science and social science. The evaluation of the other 5 subjects will be done in the educational institution. Presently the SSC exam is based on the Class 9 and 10 syllabus.

At present it takes 32 working days to complete the SSC exam. If the new decision comes into effect, the exam will be complete in just five days.

According to the outline of the curriculum, there will be 12 papers or 6 subjects of higher secondary (Class 11 and 12). In Class 11, alongside the compulsory subjects of Bangla, English and digital technology, the student will have exams in the first paper of all the subjects of that particular group (three in all). That means, the Class 11 public exam will be of six subjects in total. In Class 12 there will also be six subjects in the public exam, including the second and third papers of the three subjects of the respective groups. In the new curriculum, there will be three papers per subject in the three subjects of each group. The HSC final results will be based on the combined results of the two exams.