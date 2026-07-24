Speaker returns early amid speculation over President's resignation

President Mohammed Shahabuddin may resign within a day or two. According to a source familiar with the matter, the president informed senior officials at Bangabhaban during a meeting on Thursday that preparations should be made for his departure.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, who has been in Thailand for treatment, is returning to Bangladesh on Friday—two days earlier than scheduled. News of the speaker's early return has further fuelled speculation about the president's possible resignation, as under the Constitution a president submits a resignation letter to the speaker. The speaker also serves as acting president until a new president is elected.

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman met Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury at the state guest house Jamuna. It could not be confirmed whether the meeting or other recent developments are linked to the president's possible resignation. However, they have prompted fresh political speculation. Taken together, these developments have led many to believe that the president's resignation is imminent—possibly on Friday afternoon or Saturday.

Meanwhile, in a report published at 10:23 pm on Thursday, the news agency Reuters said that President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to resign on Friday. The report cited three sources familiar with the matter. Reuters added that none of the sources agreed to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.