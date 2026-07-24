President Shahabuddin
Speaker returns early amid speculation over President's resignation
Speaker to return home ahead of schedule; speculation over the president's resignation intensifies as the BNP leadership quietly prepares to choose a successor.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin may resign within a day or two. According to a source familiar with the matter, the president informed senior officials at Bangabhaban during a meeting on Thursday that preparations should be made for his departure.
Meanwhile, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, who has been in Thailand for treatment, is returning to Bangladesh on Friday—two days earlier than scheduled. News of the speaker's early return has further fuelled speculation about the president's possible resignation, as under the Constitution a president submits a resignation letter to the speaker. The speaker also serves as acting president until a new president is elected.
Earlier, on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman met Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury at the state guest house Jamuna. It could not be confirmed whether the meeting or other recent developments are linked to the president's possible resignation. However, they have prompted fresh political speculation. Taken together, these developments have led many to believe that the president's resignation is imminent—possibly on Friday afternoon or Saturday.
Meanwhile, in a report published at 10:23 pm on Thursday, the news agency Reuters said that President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to resign on Friday. The report cited three sources familiar with the matter. Reuters added that none of the sources agreed to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Throughout Thursday, reports of President Shahabuddin's possible resignation were widely discussed in political circles, including within the Bangladesh nationalist Party (BNP), where leaders expressed differing views on the matter.
Shahabuddin, 75, assumed office as president on 24 April 2023 during the Awami League government for a five-year term, which is due to expire in April 2028.
Several officials at the President's Office said Shahabuddin has mentally decided to resign and may do so after the speaker returns to the country.
A government-related source, however, said President Shahabuddin had recently received a message from the BNP's top leadership regarding his resignation. According to discussions within relevant circles, he requested time until Friday to complete the necessary preparations. As a result, speculation intensified on Thursday that he could resign either on Friday afternoon or Saturday.
Officials at the Parliament Secretariat said Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad travelled to Bangkok on 19 July for medical treatment and was originally scheduled to return on Sunday, 26 July. However, he is now returning earlier. A source said he is due to arrive in Dhaka at 12:40 pm on Friday on a Thai Airways flight.
If the honourable president wishes to resign for health reasons or for any other reason, that option is available to him. The government has said nothing on this matter.Salahuddin Ahmed, home minister
No source has explicitly linked the speaker's shortened trip to the president's possible resignation.
However, Article 50(3) of the Constitution states that the president may resign by submitting a signed letter addressed to the speaker. Article 54 provides that if the office of president becomes vacant, or if the president is unable to perform his duties due to absence, illness or any other reason, the speaker shall discharge the duties of the president until a new president is elected.
Under Article 123 of the Constitution, if the office of president falls vacant due to resignation, death or removal, a new president must be elected within 90 days. The president is elected by members of parliament. As the BNP holds a parliamentary majority, its nominee is expected to be elected.
Throughout Thursday, one of the main topics of discussion among BNP leaders and in wider political circles was who would succeed President Shahabuddin if he resigns.
Who could succeed Shahabuddin?
According to a senior BNP source, the party's top leadership is making highly discreet preparations in choosing Shahabuddin's successor. Although the names of several potential candidates have been circulating, senior party leaders have remained tight-lipped.
Over the past two days, this correspondent spoke several times with at least five senior BNP leaders who are influential cabinet members and considered close to the prime minister. All of them said they had no knowledge of the matter.
It is understood that many senior leaders have not been informed about this important issue, leading to some unease within the party, although none has commented publicly.
So far, the names of BNP Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Abdul Moyeen Khan have featured prominently in discussions over the presidency. However, according to multiple sources, the names of a senior secretary currently serving in a key government position on a contractual basis and a former secretary have also recently emerged.
What the home minister said
Amid growing speculation that President Shahabuddin may resign, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters at the Secretariat on Thursday afternoon that he had no information on the matter.
He said, "If the president wishes to resign under the Constitution, or for health reasons or any other reason, he certainly has that option. But we do not know anything about it."
Asked whether the government had taken any steps regarding the president's resignation, the home minister replied, "The government has taken no steps in this regard."
When reminded that Shahabuddin's term runs until April 2028, Salahuddin Ahmed said, "The government has not said anything. You are reading reports in newspapers about rumours, and I have heard them as well."
Asked whether the president had informed the government that he intended to resign because of his health, the minister said: "No. That is not something he is required to inform the government about. If the honourable president wishes to resign for health reasons or any other reason, that option is available to him. The government has said nothing on this matter. I have only read about it in the newspapers. If he chooses to resign constitutionally, he must submit his resignation letter to the honourable speaker. That is all I know."
Mohammed Shahabuddin was elected unopposed as Bangladesh's 22nd president on 24 April 2023 on the nomination of the Awami League. His term is due to end in April 2028.
However, following the political changes brought about by the July 2024 student-public uprising, there has been continuous speculation over his future. If he ultimately resigns, it will mark another significant change in one of the country's highest constitutional offices following the uprising and the subsequent national election.
Shahabuddin's appointment as president had also generated considerable debate during the Awami League's time in office. It was widely discussed within the party that then prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana had jointly decided to nominate him.
During his tenure as a commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, various allegations were raised against him. He later served as vice-chairman of the board of directors of Islami Bank, then controlled by the controversial S Alam Group, and as an adviser to NRB Global Bank.
'He should be arrested, not allowed to resign': Nahid
National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Md Nahid Islam on Thursday demanded President Shahabuddin's arrest while addressing a programme in Jamalpur.
Speaking as chief guest at a roadside rally following the party's July march, Nahid said: "Only now does the president feel like resigning. In five months, the BNP has failed to replace the Awami League's president. If a government cannot even replace the Awami League's president, how can it change the state? Resignation alone is not enough—he must be arrested."
Nahid also called for the election of a qualified, impartial and guardian-like individual as the country's next president.