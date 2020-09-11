Border killing to largely dominate BGB-BSF talks: official

He said protests are lodged at flag meetings with Boarder Security Force (BSF) at the camp level on the frontiers, while the issue is raised up to the foreign ministry for diplomatic initiatives to stop the phenomenon.

According to rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), 15 people were killed along the Bangladesh-India border in 2018, the number rose to 43 last year. In the first seven months of this year, 29 people were killed.

BGB director general major general M Shafeenul Islam and his newly appointed counterpart in Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana will lead the talks on two sides at BGB’s Pilkhana headquarters in Dhaka.

The BGB operations director said cross boarder smuggling particularly drug smuggling, construction of different structures like barbed wire fencing and other installations were others issues to be discussed in the meeting.

He, however, described the meeting to be a routine one when the two sides would discuss as well ways to improve relations between the two border forces, alongside others issues of mutual interest.

Reports from New Delhi suggest, cattle smuggling, fake currency business and human trafficking were likely to be major issues of the BSF side in the talks.