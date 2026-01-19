Holy Shab-e-Barat on 3 February
The moon of the holy month of Shaban for the year 1447 Hijri was not sighted anywhere in the sky over Bangladesh today, Monday.
As a result, Tuesday, 20 January, will mark the completion of 30 days of the month of Rajab, and the holy month of Shaban will begin on 21 January.
Accordingly, the holy night of Shab-e-Barat will be observed across the country on the night of Tuesday, 3 February.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the Islamic Foundation’s conference room at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Monday evening with Md Kamal Uddin, Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, in the chair.
Islamic Foundation said this in a press release issued today, Monday.
The press release stated that the National Moon Sighting Committee reached its decision after reviewing reports received from all district administrations, the Islamic Foundation’s head office as well as its divisional and district offices, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and the Space Research and Remote Sensing Organisation (SPARRSO) regarding the sighting of the Shaban moon of 1447 Hijri.
Those present at the meeting included A Salam Khan, Director General of the Islamic Foundation; Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan, Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Division; Md Nizamul Kabir, Chief Information Officer; Md Akbar Hossain, Deputy Waqf Administrator; Professor Md Obaidul Haque, Principal of Dhaka Alia Madrasa; and Maulana Syed Md Mosaddeq Billah Al Madani, Governor of the Islamic Foundation’s Board of Governors, among others.