Holy Shab-e-Barat on 3 February

The moon of the holy month of Shaban for the year 1447 Hijri was not sighted anywhere in the sky over Bangladesh today, Monday.

As a result, Tuesday, 20 January, will mark the completion of 30 days of the month of Rajab, and the holy month of Shaban will begin on 21 January.

Accordingly, the holy night of Shab-e-Barat will be observed across the country on the night of Tuesday, 3 February.