Bangladesh reports zero Covid-19 death, 21 cases

Bangladesh on Wednesday recorded zero Covid-19 death while it reported 21 coronavirus positive cases, reports BSS.

"Bangladesh reported 0.79 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 2,666 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 15 while zero Covid-19 death was reported.