Bangladesh reports zero Covid-19 death, 21 cases

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,439 people and infected 20,37,067 so far, the statement added.
The recovery count rose to 19,87,529 after another 82 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.
From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.57 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.
Among the 29,439 fatalities, 12,944 occurred in Dhaka, 5,906 in Chattogram, 2,161 in Rajshahi, 3,735 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,360 in Sylhet, 1,429 in Rangpur and 911 in Mymensingh divisions.