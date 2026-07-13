Japan seeks to host Prime Minister Tarique Rahman

In recent years, particularly before and after Bangladesh's political transition in 2024, Japan has focused on qualitatively strengthening its relationship with Bangladesh.

As part of that effort, Japan hopes to host Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Tokyo within the next two months. Before that, the foreign secretaries of the two countries will meet in Dhaka during the first half of August, where discussions are expected to provide greater clarity regarding the Prime Minister's visit. Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Tokyo have confirmed these developments.

Japan's Ambassador to Bangladesh, Saida Shinichi, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on 28 June. During the meeting, he expressed Japan's interest in inviting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit the country.

Later, on 1 July, a Japanese delegation led by Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shimada Tomoaki visited Bangladesh. During a meeting with the Prime Minister, Shimada Tomaki formally invited him to visit Japan.