BRAC to start antigen test from Saturday

BRAC is launching antigen-based Covid-19 rapid testing from Saturday to get results within a comparatively short time frame. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will oversee the whole system, said BRAC in a press release on Friday.

In the first stage, BRAC will run the rapid testing in 16 booths, including 15 in Dhaka and one in Chattogram.

Since March 2020, BRAC has been collecting samples to detect coronavirus through RT-PCR test by installing testing booths (kiosks) in different parts of the country. It is now adding the Rapid Antigen Test to the existing facilities.