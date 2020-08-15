Brahmaputra water swelling up

The overall flood situation worsened further in Brahmaputra basin as the water level of Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers is swelling up due to the onrush of hilly water coming from upstream, reports BSS.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in rising trend, which may continue to increase in the next 24 hours, said the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) in a bulletin issued this morning.

The FFWC latest flood outlook says water level in Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may continue to rise.