Bangladesh’s Nur Khan among winners of US’ Global Human Rights Defender Award

The US Department of State has announced the winners of the annual Global Human Rights Defender Awards, including Bangladesh’s Mohammad Nur Khan.

Over the past three decades, Nur led two of Bangladesh’s best-known domestic rights organisations and partnered with international organisations to document human rights abuses and promote accountability in Bangladesh, the US said Wednesday.

Protecting and supporting human rights defenders remains a key US foreign policy priority as they are integral to democracy, access to justice, a vibrant civil society, economic prosperity, and environmental sustainability, the US Department of State said.