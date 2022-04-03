Bring accused police member to book by 72 hrs

The release reads that the incident of Lata Samaddar is a naked form of ongoing communalism being carried out by a section of police administration. The communalism persisting in the government and its administration is destroying the spirit of liberation war. If we don’t get rid of this situation, the future of Bangladesh is definitely dark.

A female teacher of Tejgaon College in Dhaka was allegedly harassed in broad daylight by a policeman in the capital’s Farmgate area, just for wearing a 'bindi' (or 'teep') on her forehead.