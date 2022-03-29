British-Bangladeshi Shahnan Bakth elected City of London councillor

Shahnan Bakth has become the second British-Bangladeshi to be elected as a councillor to the City of London, reports UNB.

Shahnan, 39, was an independent candidate in Broad Street in the City of London Common Council election.

"The City of London is divided into 25 wards. Between two and ten councillors are elected to represent each of the city corporation's 25 wards, depending on the size of the electorate," Shahnan's father Shahagir Bakth said.