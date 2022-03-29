British-Bangladeshi Shahnan Bakth elected City of London councillor

To decide who would run the Square Mile, the City of London went to polls on 24 March.
The 2022 election results saw independent councillors retain control of the city.
Broad Street is Shahnan Bakth's ward. He is a vice-chairman of an investment bank there.
Born and raised in the UK, Shahnan's ancestral home is in the Arpinnagar area of Sunamganj municipal town.
His father Shahagir Bakth, who now lives in the UK, was a professor at Sunamganj Government College. Shahagir moved to the island nation in northwestern Europe in 1973, according to family sources.
He is the former chairman and current chief adviser of the British-Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce.