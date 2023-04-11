'No amendment can improve DSA, annulment is only solution'

The Digital Security Act is such a draconian law that it cannot be improved through any sort of amendment and should be completely scrapped. Not only journalists, children, minorities and women are not spared from this law.

Discussants at a webinar styled ‘Digital Security Act: Experience and apprehension’ said this on Monday. Forum for Bangladesh Studies organised the webinar.

Referring to a study conducted on the Digital Security Act, Illinois State University’s distinguished professor Ali Riaz said at least 355 journalists, 403 politicians and even 26 children were made accused under Digital Security Act. And 21 of the accused children were arrested.