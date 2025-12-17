IRC hosts urgent call to action on health and protection for Rohingya refugees

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) today convened an evidence-sharing event in Cox's Bazar, calling for urgent, coordinated action to address critical emergency health and protection risks and response gaps affecting Rohingya refugees and host communities.

Held at a hotel, the event brought together government authorities, humanitarian partners, ISCG, UN-Agencies, INGOs, NGOs and donors to disseminate key findings from recent studies on emergency health and protection response capacity in Rohingya camps and surrounding host communities.