BSF detains 10 Bangladeshis while illegally crossing border in Assam

The illegal infiltration attempt was foiled a day after the BSF deputed at border outpost (BOP) Satbhandari under Guwahati frontier thwarted the smuggling attempt during a special operation conducted by its troops on early Friday based on inputs. The troops seized 25 kg of cannabis, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.
Despite the on-going Covid-19 crisis, Border Security Force (BSF) on the India-Bangladesh border has instructed all their patrolling forces and BOPs to be extra vigilant during this time as many criminals would be taking chances of smuggling drugs, gold, arms, and cattle across the border, the BSF said.
India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometre long International Border, the fifth-longest land border in the world, including 263 kilometres in Assam, 856 kilometres in Tripura, 318 kilometres in Mizoram, 443 kilometres in Meghalaya, and 2,217 kilometres in West Bengal.
Assam shares around 263 km of border with Bangladesh out of which 143.9 kilometres land and 119.1 kilometres are riverine.