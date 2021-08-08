BSF detains 10 Bangladeshis while illegally crossing border in Assam

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday apprehended 10 Bangladeshis, including five children and four women when they were trying to illegally cross India-Bangladesh border without any valid documents.

They were apprehended by the BSF troops of 192 Battalion under the Guwahati frontier, which is mandated to guard India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders and curb illegal entry and illegal activities like smuggling of drugs, arms, cattle, Indian counterfeit currency, as well as human trafficking.