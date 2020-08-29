BSMMU launches clinic for COVID survivors’ follow-up treatment

Prothom Alo English Desk

A clinic was launched at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) on Saturday, for follow up treatment of the people who have recovered from COVID-19, reports UNB.

BSMMU vice-chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua inaugurated the treatment service in Saturday morning.

Prashanto Kumar Majumdar, its public relations officer, said people can avail the treatment service from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Advertisement

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 198,863 COVID-19 patients have so far made full recovery from the disease.

As per health experts, the contagious virus leaves some longer lasting effects on the human body.

The survivors should undergo routine checkups and follow up treatment, to avoid any unwanted health complications.

More News

Ferry services suspended on Shimulia-Kathalia route

Ferry services suspended on Shimulia-Kathalia route

AL candidates for 5 by-polls may be named Sunday

Awami League logo

Holy Ashura to be observed Sunday

Holy Ashura to be observed Sunday

3 jail guards suspended after prisoner flees from Mitford

3 jail guards suspended after prisoner flees from Mitford