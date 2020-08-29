BSMMU launches clinic for COVID survivors’ follow-up treatment

A clinic was launched at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) on Saturday, for follow up treatment of the people who have recovered from COVID-19, reports UNB.

BSMMU vice-chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua inaugurated the treatment service in Saturday morning.

Prashanto Kumar Majumdar, its public relations officer, said people can avail the treatment service from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays.