No end to work, no pay rise: Private sector employees crushed by exploitation

Persistent rain. The roads of Mirpur, Kazipara and Shewrapara in Dhaka are submerged in waist-deep water. Yet, private sector employees have no choice but to make their way to work. Struggling against a crisis of public transport and severe waterlogging, they must head to their offices while getting drenched.

There is no special exemption for arriving late due to ‘waterlogging.’ However, far more intense than the agonising commute on the roads is the mental and structural exploitation they must endure within the four walls of the office.

Investigations reveal that the lives of a large section of the country's private sector employees are, in reality, passing through a ‘hand-to-mouth’ cycle. Despite appearing in corporate attire with ID cards hanging from their necks, their pockets end up empty at the end of the month. Amid current high inflation, as they struggle to balance rising transport fares and the increasing cost of living, these workers almost forget their own basic and human rights.