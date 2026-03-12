Middle East crisis
Bangladesh plans special flight for Qatari expatriates
Bangladesh's embassy in Doha is working with Qatari authorities and Qatar Airways to arrange a special flight to help Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Qatar return home amid ongoing tensions in the Gulf region.
In an urgent advisory issued on 11 March, the embassy said it has been maintaining close contact with the Government of Qatar and Qatar Airways to facilitate travel for affected members of the Bangladeshi community.
According to the notice, priority on the proposed special flight will be given to families, women, children and elderly passengers wishing to return to Bangladesh.
The embassy said it has circulated a Google Form link through its official social media platforms to compile a list of passengers interested in travelling on the planned flight.
Stranded Bangladeshi nationals have been requested to submit their details through the form at the earliest to be considered for the special arrangement.
The advisory comes amid continued concerns over the security situation in parts of the Gulf region, prompting diplomatic missions to closely monitor developments and coordinate assistance for their nationals abroad.
A large number of Bangladeshi expatriates are employed in construction, services and other sectors in Qatar, one of the key destinations for Bangladesh's overseas workforce.
During emergencies or travel disruptions, Bangladesh's diplomatic missions often coordinate with host governments and airlines to arrange repatriation or special travel assistance for citizens.