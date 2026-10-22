Bangladeshis among 59 foreigners executed in Saudi Arabia in first 6 months

The trend of high execution rates in Saudi Arabia has continued into 2026. In the first six months of the year, the European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR) recorded at least 108 executions in the country, including citizens of Bangladesh and several other nations.

The European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights is an independent, non-profit international human rights organisation based in Berlin, Germany. Its main administrative headquarters are located in Berlin, with representative and associate branches in the United Kingdom (London) and Lebanon (Beirut).

The rights organisation's statistics confirm that, as in recent years, Saudi Arabia remains at the top of the global execution rankings this year, playing a major role in driving up capital punishment worldwide.

Under the reign of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the total number of executions up to the first half of this year has reached 2,000—a record figure compared to any preceding administration.