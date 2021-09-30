Bangladesh

BTRC to block ‘illegal’ handsets from Friday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) is going to block illegal and counterfeit mobile handsets in the networks from Friday, reports BSS.

The BTRC launched the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) system on 1 July aiming at ensuring receiving/delivering different government services by registering the handsets tagging with National Identity (NID) cards and registered SIM, increasing revenue collection by stopping use of illegally produced/imported mobile phones, preventing stealing and illegal use of mobile phones and helping the law enforcement agencies for the interest of the national security, said a press release on Thursday.

“Connections of all the illegal handsets added to the network will be forced out of the network from 1 October,” it added.

Customers have been urged to buy any new handset after verifying it by typing “KYD<space>15 digit IMEI number” and sending the message to 16002 while a reply SMS will confirm the legitimacy of the handset, the release said.

The people procured or bought handsets from abroad legally or got as gift have been urged to register their handsets by visiting the website neir.btrc.gov.bd before using those, it said.

The BTRC also urged the importers/local manufacturers of handsets not to import or produce illegal handsets and the sellers urged not to sell illegal mobile phones.

Noting that if anyone sells illegal handsets, s/he has to refund the price of the handset as per the customer’s claim, the telecom watchdog said, adding legal actions will be taken against the traders and manufacturers of illegal handsets.

