BTRC to block ‘illegal’ handsets from Friday

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) is going to block illegal and counterfeit mobile handsets in the networks from Friday, reports BSS.

The BTRC launched the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) system on 1 July aiming at ensuring receiving/delivering different government services by registering the handsets tagging with National Identity (NID) cards and registered SIM, increasing revenue collection by stopping use of illegally produced/imported mobile phones, preventing stealing and illegal use of mobile phones and helping the law enforcement agencies for the interest of the national security, said a press release on Thursday.