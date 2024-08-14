Murder case
Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq produced before court
Salman F Rahman, former adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Anisul Huq, former law minister, have been produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka on Wednesday evening.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) took them to the court with high security around 6:30 pm.
Lawyers aligned with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) staged demonstrations on the court premises demanding trial of the two leaders of the ousted government.
The two were arrested on Tuesday and were shown arrested in a murder case filed at New Market police station in the capital.
As Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of the prime minister and left the country on 5 August, the cabinet members of her government and leaders of Awami League went into hiding.
Anisul Huq was elected an MP of Bangladesh Awami League from Brahmanbaria-4 (Kasba) constituency in 2014.
He was made the law minister that year and remained the cabinet member until the fall of the government on 5 August this year.
Salman F Rahman is a former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) and one of the founders of Beximco Group.