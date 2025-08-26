OIC renews call for justice on Rohingya atrocities

On the eighth anniversary of atrocities in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)has reaffirmed support for Rohingya Muslims, urging justice, accountability, and protection of their rights while renewing its call for international solidarity and durable solutions.

In a statement on Tuesday issued on the occasion, the OIC expressed solidarity with the Rohingyas, who continue to face persecution, statelessness and forced displacement.

It noted that more than one million Rohingyas remain stranded in camps in Bangladesh and other host countries, while many thousands inside Myanmar continue to suffer from killings, systemic discrimination and gross violations of their rights.