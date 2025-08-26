OIC renews call for justice on Rohingya atrocities
On the eighth anniversary of atrocities in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)has reaffirmed support for Rohingya Muslims, urging justice, accountability, and protection of their rights while renewing its call for international solidarity and durable solutions.
In a statement on Tuesday issued on the occasion, the OIC expressed solidarity with the Rohingyas, who continue to face persecution, statelessness and forced displacement.
It noted that more than one million Rohingyas remain stranded in camps in Bangladesh and other host countries, while many thousands inside Myanmar continue to suffer from killings, systemic discrimination and gross violations of their rights.
The OIC voiced strong support for international initiatives, including ongoing proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), aimed at holding perpetrators of crimes against the Rohingyas accountable.
It emphasized that all parties to the conflict—particularly the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army—bear responsibility to protect the Rohingya population in full compliance with provisional measures ordered by the ICJ.
The statement commended Bangladesh and other OIC member states for their continued generosity in hosting Rohingyas, acknowledging the humanitarian assistance extended by many Muslim nations to support the displaced community.
At the same time, the OIC urged the international community to sustain humanitarian aid and pressed Myanmar to take “concrete steps” to ensure the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland.
It also called for stronger international solidarity and coordinated action to address the root causes of the crisis and work toward a comprehensive, just and durable solution.
“On this day of remembrance, the OIC pays tribute to the courage and resilience of the Rohingya Muslims and reaffirms its pledge to continue advocating for their rights on the international stage,” the statement said.