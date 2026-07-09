Verdict on 15th amendment appeals today

The Appellate Division has scheduled Thursday to deliver its verdict on the appeals challenging the 15th Amendment to the Constitution, which, among other significant changes, abolished the non-party caretaker government system.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, fixed the date yesterday, Wednesday, following the conclusion of hearings on the third day.

Three separate appeals were lodged against the High Court judgment regarding the 15th amendment. One appeal was filed by four individuals, including Badiul Alam Majumdar, Secretary of Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN); another was filed by Md Mofazzal Hossain, a resident of Naogaon; and the third was submitted by Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar. Alongside Jamaat's appeal, a leave-to-appeal petition by an organisation, Human Rights Support Society, was also included in the cause list for the hearing.