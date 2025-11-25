SPs for all 64 districts finalised by lottery

The interim government has finalised the Superintendents of Police (SPs) for all 64 districts to serve during the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election.

The selection was conducted yesterday, Monday, through a lottery held at the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna. They will be posted soon. This information comes from sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Police Headquarters.

According to Police Headquarters sources, acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjat Ali was present during the lottery at Jamuna yesterday. Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and representatives from the Chief Adviser’s Office were also in attendance.