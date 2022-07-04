Bangladesh

Businessman sets himself on fire in front of Press Club

A businessman set himself on fire in front of the National Press Club in an attempt to commit suicide.

The incident took place on Monday at around 5:00 pm. The critically injured Kazi Anis, 50, has been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

His friend claimed Kazi Anis, a resident of Panti village of Kumarkhali in Kushtia, set himself on fire as he was not receiving money owed to him.

He is involved in the contracting business.

Ramna police division additional deputy commissioner Harun-or-Rashid told Prothom Alo, “A person attempted to set himself on fire. The police rescued him and have taken him to hospital. But we are yet to know the reason behind the attempted suicide.”

Md Ali, a friend of Kazi Anis, told Prothom Alo in the hospital that the Henolux company owed him Tk 12.6 million, but were not paying him the money. Earlier, he had protested by means of a human chain, but to no avail. Today, Monday, he set himself on fire.

No reply was received to calls made to the company Henolux on the phone number given on their website.

Inspector of police outpost of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Bacchu Mia said different parts of his body, including his face, were burnt in the fire. His treatment is underway.

