Businessman sets himself on fire in front of Press Club

A businessman set himself on fire in front of the National Press Club in an attempt to commit suicide.

The incident took place on Monday at around 5:00 pm. The critically injured Kazi Anis, 50, has been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

His friend claimed Kazi Anis, a resident of Panti village of Kumarkhali in Kushtia, set himself on fire as he was not receiving money owed to him.

He is involved in the contracting business.