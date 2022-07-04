Businessman sets himself on fire in front of Press Club

Ramna police division additional deputy commissioner Harun-or-Rashid told Prothom Alo, “A person attempted to set himself on fire. The police rescued him and have taken him to hospital. But we are yet to know the reason behind the attempted suicide.”
Md Ali, a friend of Kazi Anis, told Prothom Alo in the hospital that the Henolux company owed him Tk 12.6 million, but were not paying him the money. Earlier, he had protested by means of a human chain, but to no avail. Today, Monday, he set himself on fire.
No reply was received to calls made to the company Henolux on the phone number given on their website.
Inspector of police outpost of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Bacchu Mia said different parts of his body, including his face, were burnt in the fire. His treatment is underway.