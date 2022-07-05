Businessman who set himself on fire in front of Press Club dies

Gazi Anisur Rahman, a businessman who set himself on fire in front of the National Press Club area of ​​the capital, has died on Tuesday morning.

Anisur, 50, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at around 6.15 am on Tuesday, coordinator of the institute, Samantha Lal Sen, told Prothom Alo.

Samanta Lal Sen said Anisur was on life support as 90 per cent of his body was burnt.