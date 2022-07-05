Businessman who set himself on fire in front of Press Club dies

Anisur tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire in front of the National Press Club area around 5:00pm on Monday.
Shahbagh police rescued Anisur in critical condition and admitted him to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
One of his friends said that he tried to commit suicide as he failed to recover the money owed to him.
Anisur's home is in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia. He is known to have been in the contracting business.
Md Ali, a friend of Kazi Anis, told Prothom Alo in the hospital that the Henolux company owed him Tk 12.6 million, but were not paying him the money. Earlier, he had protested by means of a human chain, but to no avail. Today, Monday, he set himself on fire.
The phone number provided on the website of Henolux was found switched off when contacted for comments.