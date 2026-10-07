Dinesh Trivedi meets Modi in New Delhi: What did they discuss?
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.
According to diplomatic sources, the two discussed various aspects of relations between the two neighbouring countries, as well as Dhaka’s current position on a possible visit to India by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Trivedi arrived in New Delhi from Dhaka on Monday night and met Modi the following afternoon.
The Indian envoy also met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Diplomatic sources in Dhaka said Trivedi is expected to return to Dhaka on Thursday.
Dinesh Trivedi had previously travelled to New Delhi in August and met Modi then as well. On that occasion, he also discussed the possibility of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visiting India.
The Indian side has not yet officially disclosed what was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.
Trivedi also met Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth on Tuesday. They discussed various aspects of Bangladesh-India bilateral cooperation and measures to further strengthen defence ties between the two countries.
The Indian Army confirmed the meeting in a post on its verified Facebook page, saying the discussion focused on bilateral cooperation and measures to strengthen defence ties.