Dinesh Trivedi meets Modi in New Delhi: What did they discuss?

Trivedi arrived in New Delhi from Dhaka on Monday night and met Modi the following afternoon.

The Indian envoy also met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Diplomatic sources in Dhaka said Trivedi is expected to return to Dhaka on Thursday.

Dinesh Trivedi had previously travelled to New Delhi in August and met Modi then as well. On that occasion, he also discussed the possibility of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visiting India.

The Indian side has not yet officially disclosed what was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.