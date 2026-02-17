Singapore PM hails BNP victory as public confidence in Tarique Rahman’s leadership
Singapore prime minister Lawrence Wong has congratulated Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman.
He described the BNP’s victory in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections as a reflection of the Bangladeshi people’s confidence in Tarique’s leadership.
On Tuesday morning, Lawrence Wong conveyed his congratulations to Tarique Rahman via his X account.
In his post, Singaporean prime minister Lawrence Wong writes, “Congratulations to @trahmanbnp on securing a strong mandate in Bangladesh’s general election. This outcome reflects the confidence of the Bangladeshi people in your leadership. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen Singapore–Bangladesh ties.”