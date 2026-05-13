Shamim Osman, 11 others indicted; opening statements set for 10 June
Formal charges have been framed against former Narayanganj-4 MP Shamim Osman, his son Ayon Osman and 10 others in a case involving crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Narayanganj during the July mass uprising.
The opening statements and witness testimony in the case have been scheduled for 10 June.
The order was passed today, Wednesday, by the three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1 led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar.
The tribunal’s other members are Justice Md Shafiqul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
Several members and relatives of Shamim Osman’s family are among the 12 accused in the case, including Azmeri Osman, Md Minhaj Uddin Ahmed and Tanvir Ahmed.
All the accused in the case are currently absconding.