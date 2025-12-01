Why Tulip Siddiq was convicted despite taking no plot

Six cases were filed over the allocation of six plots in Purbachal to members of Sheikh Hasina’s family. Tulip Siddiq, the former Bangladesh prime minister’s niece, does not hold a single one of those plots in her name. Yet she was an accused in three of the cases, and on Monday she was convicted in one of them.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-4, presided over by Md Robiul Alam, sentenced the UK parliamentarian and former minister to two years’ imprisonment and fined her Tk 100,000. Failure to pay will result in an additional six months’ imprisonment.

Tulip was convicted on charges that she had used her political influence to secure the allotment of a 10-katha plot in the Purbachal New Town Project of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) in the name of her mother, Sheikh Rehana.