‘Beef Feast’ in protest against notice, cow bought for Tk 125,000

In protest against an administrative notice asking students to refrain from slaughtering animals on campus, a group of students at Jagannath University (JnU) slaughtered a cow and organised a feast on campus on Friday.

The cow was slaughtered on the road between the Vice-Chancellor's residence and the Mathematics Department as part of a pre-announced programme titled "JnU Students' Beef Feast".

According to the organisers, beef and khichuri will be distributed among students after midday.

Earlier, a controversy sparked over cooking beef khichuri near the Muktamancha on the campus. Following this, the university administration issued a notice advising against animal slaughter on campus. This drew outrage from some students.

Protesting the move, the Jagannath University Central Students' Union (JnUCSU) held demonstrations and rallies, eventually announcing the programme to slaughter a cow and hold a feast on Friday.

Notably, most members of JnUCSU's elected committee, including the Vice President (VP) and General Secretary (GS), are leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir, student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.