BNP granted permission to procure 2 bulletproof cars, awaiting firearm licences
Ahead of the forthcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has initiated the process of purchasing two bulletproof vehicles.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted permission for the acquisition of these vehicles to ensure the security of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman during election campaigns.
According to ministry sources, approval for the purchase of a bulletproof bus was given earlier this month, while permission for another bulletproof vehicle was granted in June.
BNP has not yet finalised the country of origin or the model of the vehicles. However, party sources have indicated that discussions are underway regarding the purchase of the vehicles from Japan.
Major General (Retd.) Fazle Elahi Akbar, Security Adviser to the BNP Chairperson, told Prothom Alo, “During the election period, Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman will travel across the country to engage with the public. While ensuring public interaction, their safety is of utmost importance. For this reason, bulletproof vehicles are being procured.”
Following the bulletproof vehicle approval, BNP has also applied to the Ministry of Home Affairs for firearms licences. Ministry sources informed Prothom Alo that the party has requested licences for one shotgun and two pistols. The matter is currently under consideration.
Government approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs is mandatory for the import of bulletproof vehicles.
Ministry officials stated that such permission is typically granted to the President, Prime Minister, Chiefs of the Armed Forces, foreign embassies and representatives of the United Nations and international organisations. Historically, political parties have rarely been granted such authorisation.
According to the Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA), bulletproof vehicles are generally manufactured in Japan, Canada and Germany.
In the 1990s, a bulletproof vehicle was imported for then-deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After forming the government in 2009, another bulletproof vehicle was imported for her use.
BARVIDA leaders said that bulletproof vehicles previously imported into Bangladesh primarily came from Japan and Canada. For example, the vehicle used by Sheikh Hasina was originally imported from Japan and later modified in Canada.
Abdul Haque, President of BARVIDA, stated to Prothom Alo, “Ordinarily, private individuals are not permitted to import bulletproof vehicles; these are brought in through government channels for official use. Such vehicles are imported mainly from Japan, Canada and Germany.
The cost of a bulletproof vehicle is around USD 200,000 [equivalent to approximately 24.4 million (2 crore 44 lakh) taka at an exchange rate of 122 per dollar]. Including import duties of around 800 per cent, the total cost would amount to roughly 220 million (22 crore) taka.”
According to sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs, BNP Treasurer M. Rashiduzzaman Millat submitted an application to the ministry in June seeking permission to purchase a bulletproof vehicle for the regular use of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and members of her family.
Subsequently, BNP also requested approval to procure a bulletproof bus, citing its intended use by Khaleda Zia and senior party leaders.
Two senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, stated that permission for the bulletproof vehicles and bus was granted considering the forthcoming national elections, during which Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman are expected to campaign across the country.
The Special Branch (SB) of police reported that both Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman could face attacks during election campaigns, either through mass uprisings instigated by the deposed Awami League government or by local and foreign agents allegedly supported by it.
Taking these factors into account, the decision to approve the purchase of bulletproof vehicles was made.
At present, all activities of the Awami League are banned. Law enforcement agencies fear that the party may attempt to create unrest or disrupt the election process. During this period, members of the Zia family could become targets of retaliation by Awami League leaders, activists and affiliated organisations.
BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has been living in exile in London, United Kingdom, since September 2008. In a recent interview with BBC Bangla, he stated that he would return to Bangladesh soon and participate in the upcoming elections.
BNP leaders have on several occasions cited security concerns as one of the main reasons behind Tarique Rahman’s prolonged absence from the country.
On 20 April 2015, Khaleda Zia’s motorcade was attacked while campaigning in support of Tabith Awal, a mayoral candidate for the Dhaka North City Corporation of that time.
Activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations vandalised four vehicles in her convoy, including her own. At that time, Khaleda Zia’s vehicle was not bulletproof.
A report by the Special Branch (SB) of police on the necessity of a bulletproof vehicle stated that, during the upcoming national elections, Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman are expected to actively participate in campaigns and attend public rallies across the country.
The report noted that due to potential threats from rival political parties, their hired agents or criminal groups, there existed serious risks to the lives of Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman and their family members.
It added that political instability, internal conflicts and the hostile attitude of opposition parties further increased the likelihood of attacks during rallies, road marches or political demonstrations.
In view of these multifaceted security threats, the Special Branch issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the purchase of a bulletproof vehicle for the continuous use of Khaleda Zia and her family.
In addition to police protocol arrangements, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia also maintains a personal security detail known as the Chairperson Security Force (CSF).
Members of this force, identifiable by their distinctive uniforms, are regularly seen providing close protection to Khaleda Zia during her public appearances.