BNP granted permission to procure 2 bulletproof cars, awaiting firearm licences

Ahead of the forthcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has initiated the process of purchasing two bulletproof vehicles.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted permission for the acquisition of these vehicles to ensure the security of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman during election campaigns.

According to ministry sources, approval for the purchase of a bulletproof bus was given earlier this month, while permission for another bulletproof vehicle was granted in June.

BNP has not yet finalised the country of origin or the model of the vehicles. However, party sources have indicated that discussions are underway regarding the purchase of the vehicles from Japan.