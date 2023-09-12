Suspended ADC Harun attached to Rangpur Range DIG office

The suspended Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Ramna Zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun-or-Rashid has been attached to Rangpur Range DIG office, reports news agency UNB.
A notification was issued by the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry in this regard on Tuesday.
Earlier, Harun was suspended and attached to the police headquarters for allegedly beating two central leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) inside Shahbagh police station.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police formed a three-member committee on Monday afternoon to investigate the allegation of torture.
The committee was also asked to submit its report within two working days.
The BCL central committee’s organising secretary, Anwar Hossen Nayeem, and science affairs secretary, Sharif Ahmed Munim, and some others locked into an altercation with ADC Harun over a matter at Birdem Hospital at Shahbagh on Saturday evening.
However, ADC Harun managed to escape from there. After a while, he appeared at the incident site with police forces, took Nayeem and Sharif to the Shahbagh police station, and allegedly beat them up.
At around 1:00 am, they were set free from the police station and taken to the hospital for treatment.
It was learned that ADC Harun was chatting with a female police officer at BIRDEM Hospital. The female official's husband came to know about this and went there with Naeem and Munim. Her husband is also an administration cadre officer.
Earlier on Sunday, police headquarters transferred ADC Harun to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) from the DMP.