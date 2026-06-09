Bangladesh’s labour market in Mauritius set to reopen soon

The meeting focused on the current situation of Bangladeshi workers in Mauritius, the reopening of the previously closed labor market and future areas of bilateral cooperation.

Both the sides agreed to expedite the signing of a MoU governing the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers for employment in Mauritius.

At the outset of the meeting, Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury conveyed warm greetings to the Mauritian government on behalf of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

He urged the Mauritius government to take a positive decision toward the swift signing of the MoU to facilitate the employment of Bangladeshi workers.

Highlighting the capabilities of Bangladesh’s skilled workforce, the minister said that, in addition to the workers for the textile sector, Bangladesh is prepared to send doctors, engineers, nurses, accountants and other skilled professionals to Mauritius.