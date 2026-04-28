186 workers killed in 3 months, calls to ensure workplace safety

At least 186 workers lost their lives in workplace accidents in the first three months of this year.

The highest number of deaths occurred in the transport sector, while garment workers were most frequently injured.

These statistics were presented at a seminar held today, Tuesday, 28 April, on the occasion of National Occupational Health and Safety Day 2026.

The seminar, titled "Safe Work Environment: Together for Everyone," was organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS).

The event, held at the CIRDAP Auditorium in the capital, called for strengthening the joint efforts of the government, employers, and labour unions to ensure worker safety.