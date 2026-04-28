186 workers killed in 3 months, calls to ensure workplace safety
At least 186 workers lost their lives in workplace accidents in the first three months of this year.
The highest number of deaths occurred in the transport sector, while garment workers were most frequently injured.
These statistics were presented at a seminar held today, Tuesday, 28 April, on the occasion of National Occupational Health and Safety Day 2026.
The seminar, titled "Safe Work Environment: Together for Everyone," was organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS).
The event, held at the CIRDAP Auditorium in the capital, called for strengthening the joint efforts of the government, employers, and labour unions to ensure worker safety.
According to a newspaper-based survey by BILS, out of the 186 workers who died between January and March 2026, 185 were men and one was a woman.
Sector-wise, the highest number of deaths, totaling 107, occurred in the transport sector. In agriculture, there were 19 deaths, construction 14, migrant workers 11, day labourers 11, fisheries 9, electricity 6, and various other sectors accounted for 9 deaths.
During the same period, 335 workers were injured, including 319 men and 16 women. The highest number of injuries, totaling 250, occurred in the garment sector. In addition, injuries occurred in workshops, transport, fisheries, footwear industry, steel mills, construction, and hotel-restaurant sectors.
In 2025, 735 workers were killed in workplace accidents. Among them, 439 were from the transport sector, 73 in agriculture, 67 in construction, 35 in fisheries, 32 day labourers, and a significant number in electricity and other sectors.
Speakers at the seminar noted that progress has been made in building and fire safety in the ready-made garment sector following the Rana Plaza tragedy. However, most workers in the informal sector still lack protection. Challenges such as the absence of effective safety committees, limited inspection measures, safety deficits for female workers, and psychosocial risks remain significant.
Discussions highlighted advancements in safety governance in factories, chemical risk management, sustainable urbanisation, and the implementation of International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions 155 and 187.
The speakers emphasised the need for integrating safety into organisational culture instead of solely relying on regulations. They further stated that without the effective implementation of labour laws, strengthened inspections, and pragmatic risk management initiatives, improvements in the situation are not possible. Evidence-based research and active stakeholder participation are essential.
Participants at the seminar agreed on the formulation of a ''joint strategy'' to strengthen workplace safety. They believe that effectively disseminating information and research findings can enhance coordination among workers, trade unions, and policymakers, making practical decision-making easier.
The seminar was chaired by BILS Chairman Mujibur Rahman Bhuiyan and moderated by Executive Director Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed. Officials from relevant ministries and departments, trade unions, industry and employer representatives, researchers, academics, human rights activists, and international development organisation representatives participated in the seminar.
It is noteworthy that National Occupational Health and Safety Day is observed annually on 28 April. The aim of the day is to raise awareness about preventing workplace accidents and occupational diseases. Various programmes are held worldwide in remembrance of fallen workers. This year's theme is "Psychosocially Healthy Work Environment."