Jamuna Oil Ltd: Innovative scheme to "steal" fuel

Several officials of Jamuna Oil Company, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said the concealing the lorry’s extra 4,500-litre capacity in the contract was not normal. The motive was to load the excess fuel into the lorry, send it out of the depot and steal the oil.

It is alleged that a number of Jamuna Oil officials and the owner of the tanker lorry are involved in this fraud.

According to sources at Jamuna Oil Company, on 27 July a contract was signed with a tanker lorry of Messrs. Asiya Enterprise to transport fuel from the Daulatpur depot in Khulna. A few days after the contract, the tanker was used to deliver diesel to the Rampal power plant in Bagerhat. However, noticing discrepancies in the tanker’s carrying capacity, the officials in charge at the power plant refused to accept the diesel.