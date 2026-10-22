Women lag behind in higher education and employment

Girls outnumber boys at the primary, secondary and college levels. The picture changes, however, at university level. Excluding colleges affiliated with the National University, women account for less than 40 per cent of students at public and private universities.

Women’s participation in government employment after completing their education also remains below expectations, at less than 30 per cent. In other words, the progress girls make in the lower levels of education does not continue at the same pace in higher education and working life.

Education experts say girls’ participation in education has increased compared with the past. Greater awareness among families and guardians, expanded access to education and various government policy initiatives have contributed to this progress.

However, girls face a range of practical challenges when moving from secondary school or college to university and subsequently entering the workforce. Living away from home for higher education, a shortage of adequate accommodation, limited safe transport, family finances and marriage can all influence decisions about continuing their studies.